Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump took a jab at his Republican rival Nikki Haley during his victory speech in New Hampshire, following his win in the state’s primary.

What Happened: Trump, who secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary, used his victory speech to criticize Haley, who had earlier announced her intention to continue her campaign in South Carolina, reported Politico.

Trump, addressing the crowd at the Sheraton in Nashua, said, “I said, wow, she’s doing a speech like she won. She didn’t win. She lost. Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”

He also expressed his displeasure at watching Haley deliver her speech “all dressed up nicely,” a moment that seemed to irk Trump, who had previously adopted a more conciliatory tone during his victory speech after the Iowa caucus.

Trump also took a dig by saying endorsement by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who was appointed to the Senate by Haley, suggested that Scott “really ‘hates’ Haley.”

See Also: Pastor Said God Told Him To Remodel Home After Selling $1.3M Worth Of ‘Worthless Crypto’ To Followers

Why It Matters: The tension between Trump and Haley has been escalating. Trump’s campaign has been urging Haley to withdraw from the race, asserting that she no longer has a viable path to the nomination following Trump’s victories in recent primaries.

Trump secured a decisive victory in the New Hampshire primary after Iowa, further solidifying his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, Haley had earlier accused Trump of being “confused about his own record” and pointed out the Republicans’ losses under his leadership. Trump’s recent comments indicate that the rivalry between the two Republican figures is far from over.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 66.1% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 12% support.

Read Next: Elon Musk Goes ‘Wow’ After Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Points Out Bitcoin Is ‘Backed By The Largest Computer Network’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock