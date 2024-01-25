Tesla Reports Downbeat Results, Joins Hexcel, Columbia Banking System And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2024 5:52 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 80 points on Thursday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter.

Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $25.17 billion, which was up 3% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $25.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of 71 cents, which missed a Street consensus estimate of 74 cents per share.

Tesla shares dipped 7.8% to $191.53 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. CCCS dipped 18.3% to $9.00. CCC Intelligent Solutions, earlier during the month, announced pricing of upsized secondary offering of 22 million shares of common stock.
  • Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB declined 14.3% to $21.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares fell 9.2% to $34.63 in pre-market trading after dipping around 25% on Wednesday.
  • Hexcel Corporation HXL shares fell 8.2% to $65.78 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL shares fell 7% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Rumble Inc. RUM declined 6.5% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Wednesday. Rumble recently announced a partnership with Barstool Sports. The company also announced the public launch of Rumble Studio.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM fell 4.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares declined 4.1% to $27.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ shares fell 3.5% to $8.19 in pre-market trading.

 

