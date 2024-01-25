Tesla Reports Downbeat Results, Joins Hexcel, Columbia Banking System And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 80 points on Thursday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter.

Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $25.17 billion, which was up 3% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $25.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of 71 cents, which missed a Street consensus estimate of 74 cents per share.

Tesla shares dipped 7.8% to $191.53 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. CCCS dipped 18.3% to $9.00. CCC Intelligent Solutions, earlier during the month, announced pricing of upsized secondary offering of 22 million shares of common stock.

dipped 18.3% to $9.00. CCC Intelligent Solutions, earlier during the month, announced pricing of upsized secondary offering of 22 million shares of common stock. Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB declined 14.3% to $21.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

declined 14.3% to $21.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares fell 9.2% to $34.63 in pre-market trading after dipping around 25% on Wednesday.

shares fell 9.2% to $34.63 in pre-market trading after dipping around 25% on Wednesday. Hexcel Corporation HXL shares fell 8.2% to $65.78 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results.

shares fell 8.2% to $65.78 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results. LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL shares fell 7% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

shares fell 7% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Rumble Inc. RUM declined 6.5% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Wednesday. Rumble recently announced a partnership with Barstool Sports. The company also announced the public launch of Rumble Studio.

declined 6.5% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Wednesday. Rumble recently announced a partnership with Barstool Sports. The company also announced the public launch of Rumble Studio. Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM fell 4.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.

fell 4.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading. Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares declined 4.1% to $27.27 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 4.1% to $27.27 in pre-market trading. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ shares fell 3.5% to $8.19 in pre-market trading.

