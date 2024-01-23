Logitech Posts Q3 Results, Joins Coinbase And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2024 5:04 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were mostly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 20 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Logitech International S.A. LOGI fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.

Logitech International posted quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, versus market estimates of $1.17 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.25 billion versus expectations of $1.25 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company said it sees an annual sales decline of 6% to 7%, compared to prior estimates for a decline of 9% to 12%.

Logitech International shares dipped 7.4% to $88.83 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Sagimet Biosciences Inc. SGMT shares fell 6.4% to $17.22 in pre-market trading. Sagimet Biosciences shares jumped 170% on Monday after the company announced denifanstat in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial achieved statistically significant results on the primary and multiple secondary endpoints.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT fell 5% to $32.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares declined 4.4% to $122.63 in pre-market trading amid weakness in the price of Bitcoin.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares fell 3.7% to $6.84 in pre-market trading amid weakness in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares declined 3.6% to $16.02 in pre-market trading amid weakness in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH shares fell 3.4% to $9.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. BITF shares slipped 3.3% to $2.02 in pre-market trading amid weakness in the price of Bitcoin.

 

