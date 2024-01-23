Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone; Dow Settles Above 38,000

Loading... Loading...

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones index settling above the 38,000 mark for the first time.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM shares dipped over 24% on Monday amid the company placing its CFO on leave due to an investigation studying accounting practices and procedures related to the company's nutrition segment. Macy's, Inc. M shares gained 3.6% after the company rejected a takeover bid from Arkhouse Management.

On the economic data front, U.S. leading index fell 0.1% for December, versus analysts’ expectations for a 0.5% decline.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with industrials and real estate stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, utilities and consumer discretionary stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 138 points to 38,001.81 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.22% at 4,850.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.32% at 15,360.29 during Monday’s session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson JNJ, The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Netflix, Inc. NFLX and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ today.

At a current reading of 71, the index remained in the "Greed" zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 71.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

