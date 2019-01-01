Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.810
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2B
Earnings History
Logitech International Questions & Answers
When is Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) reporting earnings?
Logitech International (LOGI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.21.
What were Logitech International’s (NASDAQ:LOGI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $529.9M, which beat the estimate of $514.5M.
