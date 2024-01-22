Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is set to campaign for former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire, ahead of the state’s crucial primary election. This move is seen as a significant show of support for Trump’s potential 2024 presidential bid.

What Happened: Greene, a vocal Trump ally, on Monday took to X to announce her plans to travel to New Hampshire to bolster Trump’s campaign for the GOP nomination in 2024.

“I'm so excited to be heading to The Granite State today to support President Trump in the first in the nation primary!” Greene wrote.

“Tomorrow's victory will be historic!”

“Live Free or Die!!”

See Also: Stock Market’s ‘Once-In-A-Generation’ Opportunity Is Near, Says Bernstein Analyst

Greene’s visit to New Hampshire comes at a critical time, with the state’s primary election scheduled for Tuesday. The primary field has narrowed down to two major contenders, Trump and his former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, following the withdrawal of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from the race.

Trump and Haley are both actively campaigning for the primary, with a win being crucial for their respective campaigns. A victory for Trump could solidify his position as the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election, potentially setting up a rematch with President Joe Biden.

Why It Matters: Trump’s potential 2024 presidential bid has been a topic of significant speculation. He has been the frontrunner in the Republican party for the 2024 presidential election, with strong bets on him winning the New Hampshire Republican primary.

This came after Trump secured a decisive win in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa last week, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, respectively. Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, rallied Iowa caucusgoers with a fervent speech. She announced that if reelected, the former President would initiate "mass deportations" on his inauguration day.

Meanwhile, a new poll published on Wednesday showed a commanding lead for the former president in the Granite State. However, a deeper dive into the numbers suggests it may not be a cakewalk for Trump.

Image credits: Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk Goes ‘Wow’ After Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Points Out Bitcoin Is ‘Backed By The Largest Comput