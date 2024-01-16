Donald Trump Says 'I Love You All' After Iowa Republican Caucus Victory

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform to celebrate after emerging victorious in the Iowa Republican caucus.

What Happened: Trump, 77, secured a decisive win in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday, further cementing his status as the party’s leading candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination.

“THANK YOU IOWA, I LOVE YOU ALL!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Despite facing numerous criminal charges, Trump’s victory underscores his continued influence within the party as he pursues a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

With 95% of the expected vote counted, Trump led with 51%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 21% and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 19%, according to Edison Research. This substantial margin of victory further strengthens Trump’s position as the presumptive nominee.

Trump’s triumph, despite his legal challenges and involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, reflects his enduring popularity among Republican voters. Nearly two-thirds of caucus-goers supported his unfounded claims of election fraud, with over 60% asserting that Trump would still be fit to serve as president even if convicted of a crime.

Why It Matters: Trump’s success in Iowa is a significant milestone in the 2024 presidential race, setting the stage for the upcoming Republican primaries in other states. Election polls suggest that Trump’s popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 61.4% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 12% support and DeSantis with 10.7%.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the 2024 Iowa caucuses were the coldest in the state's 50-year history. The high in Des Moines was 1 degree, while the high in Waterloo was 1 degree below zero, approximately 15 degrees colder than the previous coldest caucuses.

