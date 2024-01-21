Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Race, Backs Donald Trump Ahead Of New Hampshire Primaries

Loading... Loading...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed his rival former President Donald Trump.

The embattled Republican's decision to exit the race was influenced by his loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, where he trailed by 30 percentage points.

The defeat left him without a clear path to the nomination, leading to his announcement in a video on X to suspend the campaign.

"I am today suspending my campaign," DeSantis said in the video.

In his announcement, DeSantis expressed his support for Trump, emphasizing the need to back the Republican nominee.

"Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear," DeSantis said.

DeSantis's campaign, which started with promise and substantial funding, encountered various hurdles, including relentless criticism from Trump.

With DeSantis's withdrawal, the Republican race for the 2024 presidential nomination takes a new turn, reinforcing Trump's position as the frontrunner.

