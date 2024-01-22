Israel's Netanyahu Rejects Hamas' Terms For New Hostage Deal, Says 'No Substitute For Victory'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the terms set by Hamas for a new hostage deal, asserting that there is no alternative to total victory in the conflict.

What Happened: Netanyahu rejected the terms proposed by Hamas for the release of hostages, which included ending the war and withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza, as reported by Bloomberg on Monday. The Prime Minister also highlighted Hamas’s demand for the release of terrorists responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 people in October and the continued existence of Hamas, which Israel has vowed to dismantle.

Netanyahu stated, “Were we to agree to this, our soldiers would have fallen in vain and the next Oct. 7 would be only a question of time.” He emphasized that “there is no substitute for victory. Only total victory will ensure the elimination of Hamas and the return of all our hostages.”

See Also: Billionaires Rally Behind Bill Gates’ Call For Wealth Tax In Unprecedented Show Of Unity

Public and political pressure for the return of the hostages has been mounting, with families of the hostages staging demonstrations in front of Netanyahu’s residences.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has been a significant point of contention. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu has been resolute in his stance. In December, during a visit to troops in northern Gaza, he stated that the war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less.

Netanyahu’s stance on the conflict was also a topic of discussion in a private call with President Joe Biden, where he clarified his public comments about rejecting the idea of creating a Palestinian state.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Israeli forces have managed to eliminate 20-30% of Hamas’s fighters but have fallen short of their goal to dismantle the group, according to a recent U.S. intelligence assessment.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President Faces Prospect Of Another Multi-Million Dollar Judgement

Benjamin Netanyahu Photo by Ververidis Vasilis on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.