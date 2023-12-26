Israel's Netanyahu Unyielding On Gaza Conflict Amid Global Ceasefire Demands: 'We Are Not Stopping...Until We Finish It'

Loading... Loading...

In the face of international appeals for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly stated the conflict in Gaza will not end until Hamas is annihilated.

What Happened: During his visit to troops in northern Gaza on Tuesday, Netanyahu assured his Likud Party that the battle was far from concluded, Reuters reported. He dismissed rumors that his government might propose a ceasefire, emphasizing that military pressure is crucial to liberate hostages captured by Hamas.

“We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less,” Netanyahu said.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu detailed three prerequisites for peace: the eradication of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the deradicalization of Palestinian society. His firm stance comes at a time when Israel is under pressure from its strongest ally, the United States, to scale back its operations in Gaza and reduce civilian casualties.

The conflict, which has resulted in over 20,000 Gazan deaths since its inception, has also prompted attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militants in retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel.

As the violence escalates, the U.S. military has executed retaliatory air strikes in Iraq following a drone attack by Iran-aligned militants on a U.S. base, which critically injured one U.S. service member and wounded two others.

Despite international demands for Israel to take additional measures to limit civilian damage, the death toll in Gaza continues to surge. U.N. team leader Gemma Connell described the predicament as a “human chessboard” where thousands of displaced individuals are fleeing with no guaranteed sanctuary.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, over 570,000 people in Gaza were experiencing starvation due to the ongoing conflict. This level of hunger exceeds recent near-famines in Afghanistan and Yemen. The primary cause is the insufficient aid reaching Gaza, with the threat of famine escalating daily.

The conflict, initiated by a deadly Hamas attack and hostage-taking in Israel on Oct. 7, has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Israeli campaign has resulted in widespread hunger, homelessness, and the deaths of nearly 20,000 Gazans. Furthermore, attempts by the U.N. to establish aid deliveries have been repeatedly delayed due to ongoing negotiations.

Photo by Ververidis Vasilis on Shutterstock

