In Private Call With Biden, Netanyahu Clarifies Stance On Two-state Solution Despite Being Publicly At Odds

Loading... Loading...

In a recent phone call with President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified his public comments about rejecting the idea of creating a Palestinian state.

The conversation, which stretched around 40 minutes, aimed to discuss the possible attributes of a future Palestinian state that would need negotiation, CNN reported, citing a person familiar with the conversation.

Complexities In U.S.-Israel Relations Over Gaza

Biden’s administration has been engaging in discussions about a potential demilitarized Palestinian state. Despite public disagreements, both leaders recognize the challenges in addressing the future of Gaza. Netanyahu stressed the need for Israel’s security control over Gaza, contradicting the demand for Palestinian sovereignty.

Also Read: Israel’s Netanyahu Unyielding On Gaza Conflict Amid Global Ceasefire Demands: ‘We Are Not Stopping…Until We Finish It’

Biden’s Push For Two-state Solution

Biden, advocating for a two-state solution with security guarantees for Israel, highlighted various possibilities, including demilitarization. The leaders remain at odds over Gaza’s future, with Biden emphasizing the viability of a two-state solution while acknowledging the complexities and the time required to reach an agreement, the report read, referring to White House sources.

Loading... Loading...

Internal Pressures On Netanyahu’s Government

Netanyahu’s rejection of a Palestinian state is seen by some as politically motivated, given internal pressures in Israel. There are emerging rifts within Israeli society and Netanyahu’s war cabinet. Calls for fresh elections and criticisms of leadership have intensified as the public has questioned the government’s strategy and handling of the Gaza situation.

Also See: Israel Faces Off Against Hamas As Clashes Erupt In Gaza City Amid UN Voting Delay

International Perspectives On Demilitarized Palestinian State

Various leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, have publicly discussed the idea of a demilitarized Palestinian state. Biden believes that, given the right conditions, Netanyahu may ultimately agree to a two-state solution. However, uncertainties persist, and bridging the gap between the leaders remains a considerable challenge.

Read Next: Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Boris Johnson Says Donald Trump ‘Could Be Just What The World Needs’ In Eyebrow-raising Column

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock