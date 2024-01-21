Israeli Forces Eliminate 20-30% Of Hamas Fighters, But Falls Short Of Goals: US Intel

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, U.S. intelligence agencies have estimated that Israeli forces have managed to eliminate 20-30% of Hamas‘s fighters. This figure, however, falls short of Israel’s objective to dismantle the group, highlighting Hamas’s resilience amid the ongoing conflict.

What Happened: The U.S. intelligence assessment, a first of its kind, indicates that despite the months-long war and significant civilian casualties, Hamas has retained a substantial portion of its fighters and munitions, reported The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The report suggests that Hamas is actively working to rebuild its police force in certain areas of Gaza City. Israeli officials have acknowledged that their efforts to dismantle Hamas have not been successful, with the group adapting its tactics and continuing to operate.

Despite U.S. pressure for a more targeted approach, the conflict is expected to persist for several more months. The U.S. has also revised its expectations, shifting the focus from Hamas’s complete destruction to its degradation as a security threat.

Hamas, despite experiencing thousands of casualties based on U.S. and Israeli assessments, has the primary objective of surviving the ongoing conflict, as stated by current and former Israeli military officials. "You don't have to win, you just have to not lose," a senior Israeli military official said of Hamas's goal.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen several significant developments in recent weeks. The Israeli military initiated a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip on Jan. 1, citing the economic toll of sustained wartime mobilization. Despite this, Israel remains committed to the conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East on Jan. 7, aiming to prevent a potential regional war amid the Gaza conflict. His visit underscored the international concern over the escalating violence and civilian casualties.

The developments came after Hamas was reportedly armed with weapons from Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea, despite a 17-year blockade. This diverse arsenal has been effectively employed in the urban warfare in Gaza, further contributing to Hamas’s resilience.

Meanwhile, last week, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi suggested that war in Lebanon was becoming increasingly likely as Israel looked to return displaced Israelis to northern areas near the Lebanese border. Halevi’s comments indicated that Israel was preparing for potential conflict in Lebanon, drawing on lessons learned from the Gaza campaign.

