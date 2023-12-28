Marjorie Taylor Greene Labels Hunter Biden's Congressional Deposition No-Show As 'Impeachable Offense'

Loading... Loading...

GOP’s impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden‘s no-show at his congressional deposition has been branded an “impeachable offense” by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

What Happened: Greene took to social media platform X on Wednesday to express her dismay at Hunter Biden’s non-attendance at his designated deposition.

Greene, quoting a House Republican leadership announcement, posted on social media that “This is an impeachable offense.”

The House GOP is probing if President Biden attempted to “influence or obstruct his son’s cooperation with the House's impeachment inquiry,” a charge if validated, could be an impeachable offense.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) and James Comer (R-Ky.) penned a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel, insinuating that President Biden may have intervened in his son’s deposition, an event disrupted due to a venue disagreement. The correspondence urged the White House Counsel to divulge all documents and communications from the President’s office concerning Hunter Biden’s deposition.

The letter also inferred that Karine Jean-Pierre, a spokesperson, was possibly aware in advance about Mr. Biden’s decision to not attend the deposition and instead testify in a public setting.

See Also: Trump’s Revenge Vs. Biden’s Nothing: New 2024 Election Poll Finds Voters Associate Former President’s Campaign With ‘Power’ And ‘Dictatorship’

Why It Matters: On Dec. 13, Hunter Biden opted to interact with reporters instead of appearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The committee had cautioned Hunter Biden that his non-attendance at the deposition could trigger contempt of Congress proceedings.

The outspoken conservative Greene has occasionally been in news for her contentious and polarizing remarks. Last week, she was criticized for encouraging the U.S. to follow Argentina’s government downsizing measures, sparking backlash on social media.

On Christmas day, she fell victim to a ‘swatting’ prank, leading to a police response at her Georgia residence. This was the eighth such incident, as she revealed on social media.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Voices Concern About Stephen Miller’s ‘Massive Deportation’ Rhetoric

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.