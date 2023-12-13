Hunter Biden Snubs Closed-Door Testimony In Defiance Of GOP Subpoena: 'I've Been The Target Of The Unrelenting Trump Attack Machine'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden, on Wednesday, responded to a subpoena from House Republicans by making a public statement at the Capitol complex rather than attending his scheduled deposition.

What Happened: Hunter Biden decided to testify publicly, choosing to ignore the demand for a private deposition from investigators, The Hill reported.

This action might result in him being held in contempt of Congress, further complicating his existing legal troubles.

"For six years, I've been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting. ‘Where's Hunter?'" Hunter Biden told the media.

"Well, here's my answer. I am here."

"Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business — Not as a practicing lawyer. Not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not my investment at all nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist."

See Also: Trump’s Niece Finds His Alleged Use Of PAC Funds For Paying Witnesses ‘Sketchy As Hell,’ Says ‘Donald Will Find Himself Broke’

Addressing the allegations of his father’s financial involvement in his business, Hunter Biden declared, “There’s no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen.”

The push for Hunter Biden’s testimony came from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) as part of their impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Why It Matters: While Democrats in the House supported Hunter Biden’s decision for public testimony, Republicans rejected the gesture. Comer had previously proposed a public hearing at a later date, promising to release the deposition transcript. However, he insisted that a closed-door session was a prerequisite for a public hearing.

Meanwhile, this development coincides with the House’s formal authorization of an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. The President condemned the Republican-led impeachment inquiry as baseless and accused them of focusing on politically charged tactics rather than addressing pressing issues impacting American citizens.

Photo Courtesy: Flickr

Read Next: Trump Vs. Biden: New Poll Finds Ex-President Hanging On With Slender Lead But One Trend Could Give His Ca