Pursuit Of Perfection Or Caution? Apple Is Leaving No Stone Unturned In Crafting Vision Pro Messaging

The Apple Vision Pro launch is drawing closer, and to make sure it gets everything right, Apple Inc. AAPL is exercising an abundance of caution.

What Happened: From ensuring developers have the branding right to reportedly requiring reviewers to be briefed about the mixed reality headset before they post their opinions, Apple is doing everything it can to ensure its $3500 Vision Pro launch lands just right.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will require tech reviewers, bloggers, and influencers to be briefed before they post their opinions.

It is also likely that not every reviewer will get access to the Vision Pro. According to Gurman, Apple will hold a hands-on experience session with select reviewers on Jan. 16 and another briefing session a week later. Devices will then be shipped out, and reviewers will have a week to post their reviews.

Although this is not new, the multiple briefings could be deemed necessary given that the Vision Pro is an entirely new product from Apple.

Perhaps the idea is to focus on quality rather than quantity, given that only select reviewers will get access to the headset.

Apple Issues Branding Guidelines For App Developers

Apple has also issued detailed branding guidelines for developers working on apps for the Vision Pro headset. From defining the typeset to explaining how to structure sentences, Apple has gone into plenty of detail on its support page.

Apple has also issued detailed guidelines for app developers to ensure user safety while using their app with the Vision Pro headset.

Analyst Warns Investors Against Vision Pro Launch Hype

In the run-up to the Vision Pro launch, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has warned investors from buying too much into the hype.

In a recent note, Kuo told investors to remain cautious about the Vision Pro's success. He said although Apple showed off Vision Pro's technology well enough, it did not give details about the "product’s position and key applications."

He still expects the Vision Pro to sell out at launch.

"Thanks to the demand from Apple’s core fans and heavy users, the Vision Pro should sell out soon after it is available for pre-order or sale, resulting in a longer shipping time," he said.

However, Apple's ability to sustain this demand momentum will be "even more important," according to Kuo.

Photo: Courtesy Apple