Apple's $3500 Vision Pro Could Reportedly Hit The Stores In The Last Week Of January

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is now reportedly expected to launch its futuristic $3,500 Vision Pro headset in the last week of January, accelerating the launch timeline from February.

What Happened: Apple is gearing up to launch the Vision Pro headset with an event scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024, in the U.S., according to a report from Chinese investor news service Wall Street Insights.

Jan. 27, 2024, falls on a Saturday, so it's not clear yet if Apple will change its usual launch program and launch a new device on this day – the company usually opts for Fridays for new launches.

See Also: Want To Return A Gift? Check Out The Return Policies Of Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Macy’s And Others

It is possible that we could see the launch happen on Jan. 26 in the U.S. This will fall on Jan. 27 in China.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier reported that Apple could debut the Vision Pro headset in February.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also pointed to a late January to early February launch timeline for the Vision Pro – this aligns with the latest report from China. However, given Gurman's track record, the retail launch could happen in February.

Beyond that, Apple itself has been gearing up for the Vision Pro's launch, from asking developers to "get ready" to training its retail employees to sell its futuristic headset. It has also launched multiple betas of visionPro OS, tailor-made for the headset.

Apple has also been preparing its flagship, iPhone 15 Pro, transforming it into a recorder for its virtual reality headset. After initially testing it in iOS 17 beta, Apple has rolled out the spatial video recording feature for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with the iOS 17.2 update.

Why It Matters: The Vision Pro headset will be among Apple's first major new product launches since the Apple Watch in 2015. While the company has since launched AirPods, Vision Pro marks a significant bet for the Tim Cook-led company.

While Apple is expected to ship nearly 500,000 units of Vision Pro in 2024, the consumer response will decide if it becomes the next star in Apple's portfolio. Interestingly, even before the Vision Pro hit the shelves, Apple had already started working on the next generation of its virtual reality headset, reportedly with a game-changing upgrade.

Image courtesy – Apple

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: New Year, New Laptop: Snag Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air 2023 With M2 Chip For Just $969