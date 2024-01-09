Apple Vision Pro To Hit Stores In February: Top Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Tells What Investors Should Look For

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has revealed the release date for its highly anticipated Vision Pro, the company’s inaugural mixed-reality headset. As pre-orders flow in and the launch date approaches, there are several key considerations for investors to monitor.

What Happened: On Monday, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, shared insights into the upcoming Vision Pro launch, scheduled for Feb. 2.

The company announced, “Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.”

See Also: Apple’s Next-Gen AirTag Launch Said To Be Delayed Because There’s Simply A Lot Of Unsold Original Ones

Following the announcement, Kuo noted that while Apple did an excellent job demonstrating Vision Pro’s technology during its June unveiling, critical details about its positioning and key applications remain undisclosed.

Disclosing more about these aspects before the launch could help Apple maintain sales momentum and attract more developers, Kuo suggested. He also cautioned that a slow start in sales could negatively impact Apple’s short-term stock price.

"Thanks to the demand from Apple's core fans and heavy users, the Vision Pro should sell out soon after it is available for pre-order or sale, resulting in a longer shipping time," he said, adding, "If not, Vision Pro may take longer to become a success, which would be detrimental to the short-term stock price performance of Apple and its supply chain."

He went on to stress the importance of maintaining demand once the initial novelty of Vision Pro fades.

"The Vision Pro's MR/XR specifications and software are well above the industry average, so users are sure to be impressed by the product at first glance and can expect to see high praise for the Vision Pro's user experience on the internet in general after the launch."

"However, whether the demand for Vision Pro can be sustained after the novelty wears off is even more important, depending on whether Vision Pro's product positioning and key applications are clear and correct," the analyst stated.

Loading... Loading...

Kuo also highlighted that the market response to Vision Pro will guide Apple’s decisions on future models, making it an essential aspect for investors to keep an eye on this year.

Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on Friday, Jan. 19, at 5 a.m. PST.

Why It Matters: Vision Pro’s unveiling at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 sparked significant interest. Despite its hefty price tag of $3,499, the device’s impressive specifications and software have garnered attention from tech reviewers.

The device is seen as a major player in the tech innovation landscape, competing directly with Meta Platform’s Quest lineup in the virtual reality arena.

The Vision Pro, powered by visionOS, promises a transformative blend of digital and physical worlds, offering an immersive experience unparalleled in the industry.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple iPhone Design Executive Joins Forces With Jony Ive And Sam Altman For Groundbreaking AI Project: Report

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via PK Designs on Shutterstock