Former Trump Lawyer Says Ex-President Is 'Toast' Following Third Indictment: 'Fun Begins All Over'

Former Donald Trump attorney Ty Cobb believes the former president is “toast” following his third indictment for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election result.

What Happened: In a recent Facebook post, Cobb expressed his belief that Trump was aware of his loss in the 2020 election.

He said that there would be evidence from more than one or two witnesses that Trump acknowledged his loss. "On the state of mind issues above, there will be evidence from more than one or two witnesses that Trump acknowledged that he lost," Cobb wrote in a Facebook post, NBC News reported.

"That is just the cherry on top of a mountain of evidence that would satisfy the ‘reckless disregard' or ‘should have known' standards that are alternatives to proving actual knowledge," he added.

"He knew. He is toast. DC jury: He is done. Until he wins the election and the fun begins all over."

Why It Matters: Cobb worked in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2018, leading the internal response to the Mueller probe. Mueller concluded his investigation without charging Trump with obstruction of justice, citing Justice Department guidelines that prevent indicting a sitting president.

Despite Trump expressing “full confidence” in Cobb a few weeks before his departure in 2018, Cobb has since distanced himself from the former president.

Last year, months before the former president officially announced his campaign, Cobb stated that he believed Trump “is a disaster for the Republican Party” and that “the Big Lie has been good only for Trump.”

