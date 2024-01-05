Swedish Union Striking Against Tesla Says Standoff Could End If EV Giant Follows Amazon's Playbook

Loading... Loading...

A potential breakthrough might be in sight for the ongoing strike against Tesla Inc. TSLA in Sweden, as the IF Metall union proposed a compromise, signaling a possible end to the dispute that has been going on for nearly three months.

What Happened: A report from media outlet Dagens Nyheter indicates that the union has put forward a solution to end their strike against the Elon Musk-led EV giant. IF Metall suggested the electric vehicle manufacturer adopt a similar approach as Amazon.com Inc AMZN when it entered the Swedish market back in 2020, by hiring a contractor.

Veli-Pekka Säikkälä, IF Metall’s contract secretary, thinks that employing a contractor with a pre-existing collective agreement with the Transport Workers Union could be the solution to the issue.

However, it’s crucial to note that a significant proportion of Tesla’s mechanics in Sweden are not members of IF Metall and many have expressed reluctance towards such a collective agreement.

The strike, which started in late October, has seen both Tesla Sweden and IF Metall standing firm on their positions. The employees, including those not part of the union, find themselves caught in the middle as the union’s fight gains momentum with sympathy strikes in other countries.

As the strike extends to other Nordic countries, the attention of Nordic investors and pension funds is on Tesla Sweden, waiting to see how Tesla resolves the conflict.

Why It Matters: The labor union strike against Tesla started in Sweden but has since spread to other Nordic countries such as Denmark, Finland, and Norway.

The strike has wider ramifications for Tesla, with 15 unions joining the strike in solidarity with IF Metall. Sweden, being a heavily unionized country, has turned this into a significant issue.

Despite the ongoing strike, Tesla announced in late December 2023 that over 20,000 of its cars have been registered in Sweden in the past year, indicating that the operations in the country remain resilient amidst the workers’ strike.

