Tesla Hunts For Nordic Public Policy Ace As Swedish Strike Tests EV Giant's Resolve

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is actively seeking candidates for the positions of Nordic Public Policy Manager and Business Manager based in Stockholm amid an escalating workers’ strike against the company in Sweden.

What Happened: As indicated by a job posting on Tesla’s official website, the company aims to fill the roles of Nordic Public Policy and Business Development Manager, focusing on ensuring that the regulatory frameworks in Nordic countries, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland, align favorably with Tesla’s operations.

The ideal candidate, with a minimum of five years of professional experience, will be responsible for monitoring and analyzing relevant legislation and policy proposals within the region, particularly those impacting electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and autonomous driving.

Why It Matters: The ongoing workers’ strike at Tesla’s facilities in Sweden, started by IF Metall in late October, revolves around negotiations for collective bargaining agreements—a pivotal aspect of Sweden’s labor market that covers approximately 90% of the workforce.

The strike has garnered support from unions in neighboring Norway, Denmark, and Finland, with Danish labor union 3F being the latest to express solidarity, resulting in Danish dockworkers refusing to unload Tesla vehicles destined for Sweden.

The Swedish Way: In Sweden, around 90% of the workforce operates under collective agreements governing various employment conditions, including wages, employment types, occupational pensions, working hours, vacations, and notice periods.

Despite union demands, Tesla has yet to show a willingness to comply, asserting that its terms are equitable or even superior to the union’s requirements. It’s worth noting that, although Tesla does not manufacture in Sweden, its Model Y stands out as one of the best-selling car models in the country.

Amid the standoff, IF Metall has exhibited no inclination to call off the strike. Union chief Marie Nilsson stated last month that the union possesses sufficient funds to sustain the strike for “a long, long time.”

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Deploys Option To Turn Off Auto Wiper After Multiple Complaints, Triggers Divided Reactions