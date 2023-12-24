Tesla Hits 20K+ Registrations In Sweden As Ongoing Workers' Strike Nears 2 Months

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Sunday that over 20k of its cars have been registered in Sweden this year even as ongoing workers’ strikes seem to threaten its operations in the country.

What Happened: “Over 20k cars registered this year so far—thank you to our team & owners in Sweden!,” Tesla said on one of its official X handles. The announcement comes even as the ongoing workers’ strike against the company nears 2 months.

The ongoing workers' strike at Tesla's facilities in Sweden, started by IF Metall in late October, revolves around negotiations for collective bargaining agreements—a pivotal aspect of Sweden's labor market that covers approximately 90% of the workforce.

In Sweden, around 90% of the workforce operates under collective agreements governing various employment conditions, including wages, employment types, occupational pensions, working hours, vacations, and notice periods.

The strike has garnered support from unions in neighboring Norway, Denmark, and Finland, with Danish labor union 3F being the latest to express solidarity, resulting in Danish dockworkers refusing to unload Tesla vehicles destined for Sweden.

Why It Matters: Despite union demands, Tesla has yet to show a willingness to comply, asserting that its terms are equitable or even superior to the union's requirements. It's worth noting that although Tesla does not manufacture in Sweden, its Model Y stands out as one of the best-selling car models in the country.

Amid the standoff, IF Metall has exhibited no inclination to call off the strike. Union chief Marie Nilsson stated last month that the union possesses sufficient funds to sustain the strike for "a long, long time."

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Slim Jim’s Custom Orange Nissan Z Found In Chicago After Being Reported Stolen

Image via shutterstock