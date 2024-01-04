Tesla Revises Range Estimate: Model S,X,Y Variants See As Much As 37 Mile Drop

by Anan Ashraf, Benzinga Editor
January 4, 2024 11:48 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA on Thursday changed the range estimate for select variants of Model S, X, and Y. The company now shows a lower range than before on some versions of its vehicles on the website.

What Happened: Tesla’s website now shows a range of 242-260 miles for the base model of the Model Y, 292-310 miles for the Long Range variant, and 285 miles for the Performance version. This is a nearly 20-mile drop in range on the two higher-end variants of the company’s most popular vehicle.

Model X and S order pages also show similar changes in range estimates. The range on Model S and X variants has been dropped by as much as 37 miles.

Tesla did not explain the drop. Benzinga has reached out to the company but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The prices of the vehicles remain unchanged.

VehicleCurrent Range Estimate (In Miles)Previous Range Estimate (In Miles)Starting Price (In $)
Model Y RWD26026043,990
Model X Long-Range31033048,990
Model Y Performance28530352,490
Model X Long Range33534879,990
Model X Plaid32633394,990
Model S Plaid With 19-Inch Wheels35939689,990
(All data from Tesla website)

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Added 5K More Superchargers In 4 Months Amid Wave Of Adoption Among Major Automakers

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTechelectric vehiclesEVsmobilityModel SModel XModel Y