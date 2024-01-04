Tesla Revises Range Estimate: Model S,X,Y Variants See As Much As 37 Mile Drop

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA on Thursday changed the range estimate for select variants of Model S, X, and Y. The company now shows a lower range than before on some versions of its vehicles on the website.
What Happened: Tesla’s website now shows a range of 242-260 miles for the base model of the Model Y, 292-310 miles for the Long Range variant, and 285 miles for the Performance version. This is a nearly 20-mile drop in range on the two higher-end variants of the company’s most popular vehicle.
Model X and S order pages also show similar changes in range estimates. The range on Model S and X variants has been dropped by as much as 37 miles.
Tesla did not explain the drop. Benzinga has reached out to the company but did not receive a response at the time of publication.
The prices of the vehicles remain unchanged.
|Vehicle
|Current Range Estimate (In Miles)
|Previous Range Estimate (In Miles)
|Starting Price (In $)
|Model Y RWD
|260
|260
|43,990
|Model X Long-Range
|310
|330
|48,990
|Model Y Performance
|285
|303
|52,490
|Model X Long Range
|335
|348
|79,990
|Model X Plaid
|326
|333
|94,990
|Model S Plaid With 19-Inch Wheels
|359
|396
|89,990
Photo via Shutterstock
Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.
Read Next: Tesla Added 5K More Superchargers In 4 Months Amid Wave Of Adoption Among Major Automakers
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.