Tesla Revises Range Estimate: Model S,X,Y Variants See As Much As 37 Mile Drop

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA on Thursday changed the range estimate for select variants of Model S, X, and Y. The company now shows a lower range than before on some versions of its vehicles on the website.

What Happened: Tesla’s website now shows a range of 242-260 miles for the base model of the Model Y, 292-310 miles for the Long Range variant, and 285 miles for the Performance version. This is a nearly 20-mile drop in range on the two higher-end variants of the company’s most popular vehicle.

Model X and S order pages also show similar changes in range estimates. The range on Model S and X variants has been dropped by as much as 37 miles.

Tesla did not explain the drop. Benzinga has reached out to the company but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The prices of the vehicles remain unchanged.

Vehicle Current Range Estimate (In Miles) Previous Range Estimate (In Miles) Starting Price (In $) Model Y RWD 260 260 43,990 Model X Long-Range 310 330 48,990 Model Y Performance 285 303 52,490 Model X Long Range 335 348 79,990 Model X Plaid 326 333 94,990 Model S Plaid With 19-Inch Wheels 359 396 89,990 (All data from Tesla website)

