Florida Lawmaker Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For 'Special' Guest' Appearance At Jan. 6 Anniversary Event: 'Was Really Hoping This Was A Joke'

A Florida state Democratic representative publicly criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her attendance at an event commemorating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

What Happened: Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) on X, formerly known as Twitter, disapproved of Greene’s decision to attend an event marking the third anniversary of the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The event, organized by the local Republican Party in Osceola County, Florida, will see Greene as a special guest.

Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary' event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the ‘special' guest," Eskamani posted on X.

"Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it."

The event, scheduled for Saturday at the Westgate Resort, will include a book signing of Greene’s recently published memoir “MTG.” According to the website, ticket prices range from $45 to $1,000. Attendees can also purchase Super VIP, VIP, and general admission passes, with the Super VIP members being offered a private briefing on Jan. 6 and Washington, D.C., in a closed-door session.

Why It Matters: Greene, a vocal advocate of former President Donald Trump, released her tell-all book in November, detailing her journey to becoming one of the nation’s most prominent far-right lawmakers and a strong proponent of Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, she stated that the book aimed to present her side of the story.

Greene’s participation in an event commemorating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack comes at a time when the incident has become a significant issue in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. In November, Greene alleged that those involved in the riot were being unfairly targeted by “politically driven bureaucrats.”

"Most walked in the damn capitol through open doors and harmed nothing," she said, defending the insurrectionists.

In November, Greene was targeted by Comedian Jimmy Kimmel after her call for a new House select committee to investigate the original one that looked into the Capitol riots instigated by ex-President Trump. “She says very stupid things on a daily basis but her new idea may be her dumbest yet,” Kimmel said.

