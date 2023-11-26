Marjorie Taylor Greene Alleges Jan. 6 Insurrectionists 'Bludgeoned By Politically Driven Bureaucrats': 'This Must End'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The Jan. 6 insurrection has become a key issue in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, and those involved in the Capitol riot most recently received support from none other than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

What Happened: “Everyone knows the truth about Jan 6th,” the controversial representative said in a post on X. “Most walked in the damn capitol through open doors and harmed nothing.”

Greene noted that, while antifa (which refers to the left-wing, anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement), Black Lives Matter advocates, “rioters,” “looters” and many others have escaped punishment, “J6’ers are bludgeoned by politically driven bureaucrats.”

“This must end,” she added.

See Also: Donald Trump’s Niece Says Her Uncle Legally Threatened Like Never Before: ‘Reckoning Is Just Coming Now’

Why It Matters: Following former President Donald Trump‘s defeat in the 2020 election, his supporters stormed Capitol Hill and engaged in violence to disrupt proceedings of the joint session of Congress that was convened to count electoral votes and formalize President Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump, who is running for a second term in office, is facing a criminal case in Washington D.C. over election interference, including alleged instigation of the violence. Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, recently denied Trump’s lawyers’ move to remove language from his indictment describing the role he played in Jan. 6.

The Jan. 6 riot is also at the heart of a Colorado case, which revolves around Trump’s eligibility to be on the ballot given allegations that he violated the Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Judge Sarah Wallace ruled recently that Trump did play a role in the insurrection but allowed him to remain on the ballot on the grounds that the 14th Amendment’s provision did not apply to presidential candidates. The case will now come up for hearing in the state’s Supreme Court.

Read Next: Best Depression Stocks

Photo: Shutterstock