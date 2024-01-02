Partial Legal Relief For Trump: Judge Dismisses Section of Lawsuit Tied To Capitol Police Officer's Death After January 6

Loading... Loading...

A legal action against ex-President Donald Trump tied to the January 6 Capitol riot has seen some of its charges dismissed. However, multiple other allegations continue to stand.

What Happened: Federal Judge Amit Mehta reportedly dismissed a section of the lawsuit filed by Sandra Garza, the partner of late US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, as per a CNN report on Tuesday.

Garza could not bring a wrongful death claim as she was not recognized as Sicknick’s spouse or domestic partner under DC law, hence lacking the “statutory standing” required. As a result, this portion of the lawsuit was dismissed.

Contrarily, Mehta overruled Trump’s immunity claim in this case, stating that the DC Circuit Court of Appeals has already determined that Trump does not possess presidential immunity for lawsuits connected to his actions on January 6.

The remaining lawsuit elements include an accusation that Trump, along with alleged Capitol attackers Julian Khater and George Tanios, conspired to “violate civil rights.”

Khater, who admitted to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, received an 80-month prison sentence. He allegedly used a can of bear spray from Tanios’ backpack during the riot and sprayed a line of police officers, including Sicknick.

Mehta permitted Sicknick’s estate to recover for any pain and suffering experienced before his death, as the complaint alleges that Khater’s actions were the cause.

Why It Matters: The decision to dismiss Trump’s immunity claim echoes a ruling from last year, when U.S. District Judge Mehta denied Trump’s attempt to invoke presidential immunity to avoid liability for his actions related to the Capitol attack.

The lawsuit against Trump is one of many legal actions brought by Capitol Police officers. Seven officers filed a lawsuit in 2021 accusing Trump and his affiliates of conspiring to disrupt the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The sentiment among officers affected by the riot has been strong, with some, like former U.S. Capitol police sergeant Aquilino Gonell, stating that justice includes seeing Trump held accountable. This latest ruling may be a step toward that justice.

