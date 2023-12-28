Microsoft To Rally Over 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc raised Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $510 to $525. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Netflix shares gained 0.1% to close at $491.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX from $217 to $330. JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Karuna Therapeutics shares gained 0.1% to close at $317.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR from $670 to $791. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating. MicroStrategy shares gained 11.1% to close at $670.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ZVRA price target from $10 to $15. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating. Zevra Therapeutics shares gained 10.7% to close at $5.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted the price target for Freshworks Inc. FRSH from $25 to $30. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating. Freshworks shares fell 0.5% to close at $23.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased the price target for Ball Corporation BALL from $60 to $62. Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating. Ball shares rose 0.5% to close at $57.91 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $107 to $111. Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed maintained a Hold rating. NIKE shares fell 0.8% to close at $107.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark boosted Nova Ltd. NVMI price target from $125 to $150. Benchmark analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating. Nova shares fell 0.6% to close at $135.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush boosted Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $425 to $450. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Microsoft shares fell 0.2% to close at $374.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James increased Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK price target from $63 to $92. Raymond James analyst Sean McCutcheon maintained an Outperform rating. Cytokinetics shares jumped 82.5% to close at $83.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
