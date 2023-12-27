Louisiana Resident Files Lawsuit To Disqualify Trump From Primary Ballot

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been hit with a lawsuit seeking to disqualify him from Louisiana’s primary ballot. The plaintiff cites Trump’s involvement in the Capitol riot as grounds for his disqualification.

What Happened: A resident of Chalmette, Louisiana, Ashley Reeb, has filed a lawsuit against the outgoing Secretary of State of Louisiana, Kyle Ardoin, as detailed by Fox 8. The lawsuit, filed last week, argues that Trump’s actions during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, disqualify him from holding any office in the United States, as per the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

In her petition, Reeb seeks a second-term disqualification for Trump based on his role in the insurrection. Other states have seen similar cases, with Colorado disqualifying Trump while Michigan rejected such an attempt. Further disqualification lawsuits are pending in Nevada, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Trump’s campaign announced plans to appeal the Colorado decision before the U.S. Supreme Court. The outcome could set a precedent for similar lawsuits, says political analyst Robert Collins.

Why It Matters: The Colorado decision has significantly impacted the landscape of the 2024 presidential campaign and is currently being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Public sentiment on the issue is split, with a majority approving the verdict but believing that the Supreme Court will overturn the decision.

The outcome of these lawsuits could have far-reaching implications for the 2024 presidential election.

