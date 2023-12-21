Trump's Colorado Disqualification: New Poll Reveals Majority Approves Verdict, But Most Believe SCOTUS Will Undo Decision

Loading... Loading...

The Colorado state Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot has stirred strong reactions across the American public. A recent opinion poll conducted on Wednesday aimed to gauge public sentiment following the verdict, revealing a majority in approval.

Here’s a breakdown of the poll’s key findings:

Approval Ratings: A total of 54% approved of the decision, with 38% strongly approving and 16% somewhat approving. On the other hand, 7% somewhat disapproved, 28% strongly disapproved, and 12% remained unsure.

A total of 54% approved of the decision, with 38% strongly approving and 16% somewhat approving. On the other hand, 7% somewhat disapproved, 28% strongly disapproved, and 12% remained unsure. Survey Details: The YouGov survey, conducted on Wednesday, involved 3,492 U.S. adults.

The YouGov survey, conducted on Wednesday, involved 3,492 U.S. adults. Constitutional Basis: The disqualification is grounded in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which bars insurrectionists from holding public office.

The disqualification is grounded in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which bars insurrectionists from holding public office. Partisan Responses: As anticipated, responses aligned with party affiliations. Approval percentages were highest among Democrats at 84%, followed by 48% among independents and 24% among Republicans.

As anticipated, responses aligned with party affiliations. Approval percentages were highest among Democrats at 84%, followed by 48% among independents and 24% among Republicans. Potential Supreme Court Review: When asked about a potential review by the U.S. Supreme Court, 43% believed it would reverse the Colorado state Supreme Court’s decision, while 23% thought it would uphold it. About 34% were uncertain.

When asked about a potential review by the U.S. Supreme Court, 43% believed it would reverse the Colorado state Supreme Court’s decision, while 23% thought it would uphold it. About 34% were uncertain. Expectations for U.S. Supreme Court: A notable 62% predicted that the U.S. Supreme Court would accept an appeal of the Colorado state Supreme Court’s decision and issue its own ruling.

What’s Next: Trump’s campaign released a statement following the verdict in which it said it will appeal the decision. “The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,” Trump’s team said in a statement.

“We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”

The ruling by Colorado’s highest Supreme Court takes effect only on Jan 4, 2024, a day before the Colorado secretary of state is required to certify the candidate names on the state's presidential primary ballot, Washington Post reported.

The GOP primary in the state is scheduled on March 5, which is Super Tuesday when Republican voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls.

The Supreme Court could rule either on the merits of the case or the process of the case, as per the report. The former approach will look into whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment applies to presidential candidates, while the latter will deliberate on whether the Colorado Supreme Court could determine whether Trump took part in the insurrection.

If the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the appeal before Jan. 4, 2024, Trump’s name will continue to remain on the state ballot until it decides on the case. The recent Supreme Court decisions, including the overturning of the Roe Vs. Wade verdict, underline the conservative stances of the judges.

Out of the nine justices of the Supreme Court, six are considered to be conservative in ideology, according to an Axios report. Three of the conservative-leaning judges were nominated by Trump during his presidency.

