Why Ascent Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Ascent Industries Co. ACNT rose sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported the sale of the business of Specialty Pipe & Tube for around $55 million in an all-cash deal.

Ascent Industries shares surged 7.4% to $8.69 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares gained 71.1% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after falling 39% on Tuesday.

Bit Brother Limited BETS gained 40.4% to $0.0155 in pre-market trading after jumping 111% on Tuesday.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN rose 38.8% to $0.88 in pre-market trading.

rose 38.8% to $0.88 in pre-market trading. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS shares rose 34.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of UDENYCA ONBODY for pegfilgrastim-cbqv.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF shares gained 25.2% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.

RiskOn International, Inc. ROI gained 20.3% to $0.1701 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Tuesday

Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares rose 19.5% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 33% on Tuesday.

shares rose 19.5% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 33% on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RPHM shares climbed 14.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, said on Dec 26, Concentra, an affiliate of Tang Capital Partners, sent an acquisition proposal to the company

Atreca, Inc. BCEL gained 8.6% to $0.1847 in pre-market trading. Atreca shares fell over 22% on Tuesday after the company announced the sale of a collection of antibody-related assets and materials to Immunome consisting of a $5.5 million upfront payment and up to $7.0 million in clinical development milestones.

Losers

Nukkleus Inc. NUKK shares fell 17.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 11% on Tuesday.

Mobix Labs, Inc. MOBX shares fell 14.6% to $5.98 in pre-market trading after surging over 34% on Tuesday.

shares fell 14.6% to $5.98 in pre-market trading after surging over 34% on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT shares fell 12% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. Oncternal Therapeutics updated the status of a recent study involving a treatment for relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including patients who have failed previous CD19 CAR-T treatment.

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares fell 11.5% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday.

Kelso Technologies Inc. KIQ shares fell 10.1% to $0.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Tuesday.

PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD fell 10% to $0.8009 in pre-market after jumping 10% on Tuesday.

fell 10% to $0.8009 in pre-market after jumping 10% on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. BCLI shares fell 8.7% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced that it was granted patents for Allogeneic Exosome Platform-Product in neurological disorder treatments.

ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB fell 8.4% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after surging 175% on Tuesday.

fell 8.4% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after surging 175% on Tuesday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN shares fell 7.8% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Inspira Technologies shares gained 5% on Tuesday after the company announced 95% accuracy results for HYLA Blood Sensor. Additionally, the company plans FDA submission for clearance in 2024.

FLJ Group Limited FLJ fell 7.2% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.

