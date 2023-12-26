Why Sentage Holdings Shares Are Trading Lower By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares moved lower in pre-market trading following results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Sentage reported a loss of 46 cents per share in the six months, versus a year-ago loss of 41 cents per share. Its total operating revenue came in at $82, versus $0.18 million for the same period of the previous year.

Sentage Holdings shares fell 5.1% to $1.69 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Volcon, Inc. VLCN rose 86.8% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading after jumping around 24% on Friday.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL shares gained 65.1% to $10.22 in pre-market trading after AstraZeneca announced plans to buy Gracell Biotechnologies for up to $1.2 billion.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. AWIN gained 61.4% to $0.1940 in pre-market trading. Effective as of Dec. 19, AERWINS Technologies entered into a Letter Of Intent With Helicopter Technology Company.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. BACK shares gained 31.5% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Friday.

ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB shares rose 24.3% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Friday.

Atreca, Inc. BCEL shares rose 19.3% to $0.2625 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 19.3% to $0.2625 in pre-market trading. Alarum Technologies Ltd. ALAR gained 14.3% to $6.06 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares climbed 12.2% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Panbela Therapeutics recently announced it entered into an agreement with certain stockholders for a $2 million private placement of existing warrants exercisable for 2,556,000 of its common stock at $0.78 per share.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA gained 12% to $0.1960 in pre-market trading.

gained 12% to $0.1960 in pre-market trading. Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT rose 9.5% to $0.5153 in pre-market trading after gaining around 25% on Friday.

Losers

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares fell 26% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after surging over 200% on Friday.

Prospector Capital Corp. LDTC shares fell 26.5% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after jumping around 77% on Friday.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation RMCO shares fell 19.9% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Royalty Management shares jumped over 28% on Friday after the company said its unit Ferrox Holdings confirmed the commencement of production of titanium ferrite from its Tivani operating site.

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares fell 14% to $0.6331 in pre-market trading. Vroom filed a preliminary proxy statement with the SEC regarding a special stockholders' meeting to be held on Feb. 5, 2024 to effect a reverse stock split of the company's common stock at an exchange ratio between 1-for-35 to 1-for-80.

Nxu, Inc. NXU shares fell 13.8% to $0.0180 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.

Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL fell 13.7% to $120.00 in pre-market after jumping 94% on Friday.

Asset Entities Inc. ASST fell 12.4% to $0.6996 in pre-market trading after surging 21% on Friday.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI shares fell 11.3% to $0.1026 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB fell 8.8% to $0.2690 in pre-market trading.

