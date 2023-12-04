Loading... Loading... Loading...

It's time to light up your Christmas with some smart lights that you can control using an app. Smart LED lights are not only easier to manage, but they also offer more customization options and help you save on your electricity bills.

Smart LED lights allow you to choose from millions of color options so you can find just the right shade to suit your needs.

In fact, you can use these smart LED lights for Christmas, and they are also perfect for birthdays, anniversary celebrations, Valentine's Day at home, or even a Halloween party.

Really, the use cases are only limited by your imagination!

With that out of the way, it's time to look at the best app-controlled smart LED lights for your Christmas decorations.

Best Smart LED Lights For Christmas

1. Philips Hue String Lights

Image credits: Philips

Philips' Hue String lights are a great option whether you want to decorate your Christmas tree, doors and windows, your room, or your bed.

Each string comes with 250 smart LEDs that can be controlled using an app called Zigbee. This product from Philips supports all the major smart home solutions, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Matter, and Samsung SmartThings.

You can also sync these LED lights with music.

2. Twinkly Strings

Image credits: Twinkly

Twinkly Strings comes in a wide range of sizes to suit everyone's needs – you get options from 26 feet to 157.5 feet with colorful and white options.

These smart LED lights can be controlled using the Twinkly app, and Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa are supported, along with music sync.

3. Govee Christmas String Lights

Image credits: Govee

Govee's Christmas String lights are amongst the most affordable options out there. If you are on a budget or just don't want to overspend, you can consider these smart LEDs.

Govee has included support for Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and these lights come with built-in Wi-Fi and music sync support built into the controller.

Size options available are 33 feet and 66 feet.

4. Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights

Image credits: Govee

An alternative to Philips' Hue String lights, these Govee Permanent Outdoor lights are a good option if you want to decorate your home from the outside permanently.

Whether you want to light up your porch or your entire home from the outside, these Govee lights are worth considering.

5. Nanoleaf Shapes

Image credits: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Shapes smart LED lights are a good option if you want to use the Matter smart home standard. They are easy to set up and install, and you can also use the Nanoleaf app if you want deeper and fun customization options like "Crackling Fireplace", among others.

Nanoleaf Shapes works with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings, among others. Music sync comes built-in.

6. Nanoleaf Essentials

Image credits: Nanoleaf

If you want a more traditional set of smart LED lights that work with Matter, then the Nanoleaf Essentials are a good option.

Just like the Shapes option, the Essentials smart LED lights support all the major smart home apps and the Matter standard. They also support music sync and come with more extensive customization options in the Nanoleaf app.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

