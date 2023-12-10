The Ultimate Guide To Christmas Movie Streaming: Best Services And Setup Tips

Loading... Loading...

Picture this — a crackling fire, a cup of hot cocoa, and your loved ones gathered around the TV, while watching your favorite Christmas movies.

What better way to get into the festive spirit as the season of giving approaches than by indulging in a marathon of Christmas classics, heartwarming comedies, and animated wonders?

With the convenience of streaming services and the ability to curate your movie marathon, you can transform your living room into a holiday haven. It’s like having Santa’s workshop at your fingertips!

In this ultimate guide, we’re about to embark on a journey through the wonderland of streaming services, setup tips, and movie selections that will make your holiday season magical.

See Also: Smart Holiday Decorating: A Buyer’s Guide To App-Controlled Christmas Lights

First Step: Choosing The Right Streaming Services

Let’s start by diving into the sleigh ride of streaming services. We’ve got the heavy hitters, each with its own bag of holiday goodies.

Netflix Inc. NFLX: The streaming giant's Standard package with unlimited ad-free content can be availed at $15.49 per month. It boasts a vast library of Christmas classics, from "A Christmas Prince," “Love Actually,” and “Best.Christmas.Ever,” to get you in the festive mood.

Amazon Inc.'s AMZN Prime Video: Amazon Prime membership can be purchased at $14.99 per month or $139. You’ll have access to a treasure trove of Christmas movies, including many exclusive titles that you won’t find elsewhere. This includes "A Wonderful Life" and "The Holiday."

The Walt Disney Co.'s DIS Disney+: The platform's ad-free version can be availed at $13.99/month or $139.99/year in the U.S., and it’s a must for fans of Disney’s holiday classics like “The Santa Clause” and “Frozen.”

Hulu: For a no-advertisement experience on Hulu, users need to get a subscription of $17.99 per month in the U.S. It offers a charming selection of Christmas movies like "Miracle on 34th Street" and "The Family Stone," making it an excellent budget-friendly option.

Streaming On A Budget

Let’s be real; holiday expenses can add up quickly. Fortunately, there are ways to enjoy Christmas movie streaming without breaking the bank.

For instance, earlier this week, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ announced a new Netflix and Max bundle for $10 monthly for an ad-supported plan of both services. This knocks off $7 from the total cost.

You can also take advantage of free trials and promotional deals streaming services offer. Many platforms offer 7-day or 30-day trials that allow you to explore their Christmas movie libraries without committing to a subscription.

Also, keep an eye out for hidden gems and free Christmas movies on streaming platforms. Sometimes, you’ll find lesser-known holiday treasures that are completely free to watch.

Lastly, consider sharing subscriptions with friends or family members. Most streaming services allow multiple profiles, making it easy to split the cost and enjoy the holiday cheer together.

Loading... Loading...

Setting Up Your Streaming Device

Now that you’ve chosen your streaming platform, let’s set up your holiday command center! Whether you’re using a Smart TV, streaming stick, or gaming console, we’ve got you covered.

Smart TVs: If you have a Smart TV, you’re already one step closer to a seamless streaming experience. Connect to the internet, log in to your chosen service, and you’re ready!

Streaming Sticks: Devices like Roku or Amazon Fire Stick are user-friendly and budget-friendly. Plug them into your TV’s HDMI port, follow the on-screen instructions, and you’ll be streaming quickly.

Gaming Consoles: Xbox, PlayStation, and even Nintendo Switch can double as streaming devices. Download your preferred streaming app, log in, and start your holiday movie marathon right from your console.

Creating The Perfect Movie-Watching Environment

Now that your streaming setup is a well-oiled Christmas machine, let’s talk about ambiance. Turn your living room into a winter wonderland with fairy lights, tinsel, and festive decorations.

Plus… a Christmas Tree can definitely add that extra touch of magic.

As for snacks, why not whip up some hot chocolate with marshmallows or bake gingerbread cookies?

And speaking of snacks, have you ever tried making your own DIY popcorn seasoning? How about a pinch of cinnamon sugar for that holiday flair? Try this recipe for your loved ones and see something special unfold in front of your eyes.

Building Your Christmas Movie Playlist

Now, it’s time to curate your Christmas movie playlist. Divide your options into categories like classics, comedies, and animations.

Need some inspiration? Here are a few must-watch Christmas movies:

Classics: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and “A Christmas Carol.”

Comedies: “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and “Home Alone.”

Animations: “The Polar Express,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Create a themed playlist for your movie marathon to keep the holiday magic going. How about this idea — a night dedicated to all things Santa, followed by an evening of heartwarming family tales? If not, you can always go with your guts.

Managing Your Viewing Schedule

Planning your movie nights throughout the holiday season is part of the fun. Create a schedule with themed nights, like “Ugly Sweater Night” or “Christmas Eve Classics.”

You can also build excitement with countdowns and Advent calendars, revealing a new movie or treat each day.

Also, don’t forget to invite friends and family to join in the merriment. After all, this season is all about sharing the joy of Christmas movies!

Special Streaming Events

Looking to take your Christmas movie streaming to the next level? Keep an eye out for live-streaming events and marathons. Many streaming services host special holiday programming, allowing you to watch with others in real-time.

Participating in interactive events with fellow movie enthusiasts can be a blast. You might even discover new holiday classics or share your love for the timeless ones.

Staying Safe While Streaming

As you embark on your Christmas movie streaming adventure, staying safe is crucial. Stick to legitimate streaming services to avoid shady websites that may compromise your online security.

Protect your personal information and passwords by using strong, unique passwords for each streaming account. Password managers can be a lifesaver here.

Most importantly, beware of malware and phishing scams, especially during the holiday season when cybercriminals are more active. Always double-check the legitimacy of emails or links before clicking on them.

Final Word

In this ultimate Christmas movie streaming guide, we’ve covered everything from choosing the right streaming service to creating the perfect holiday ambiance. Now, all that’s left to do is gather your loved ones, start your movie marathon, and embrace the season’s joy.

From all of us here at Benzinga, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy Streaming!

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Editor’s Note: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in writing this story.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How To Use ChatGPT On Mobile Like A Pro