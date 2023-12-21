Micron Posts Upbeat Sales, Joins Calliditas Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 21, 2023 5:27 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

Micron reported first-quarter revenue of $4.73 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. The company reported a quarterly loss of 95 cents per share, which missed analyst estimates for a loss of 91 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Micron shares rose 5.7% to $83.21 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT gained 14.1% to $25.22 in pre-market after the company announced FDA approval of TARPEYO.
  • Lands' End, Inc. LE shares rose 12.3% to $10.72 in pre-market trading. Lands' End, earlier during the month, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Canaan Inc. CAN shares gained 10.9% to $2.85 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.
  • Immunovant, Inc. IMVT shares rose 7.4% to $38.89 in pre-market trading after reporting initial Phase 2 results for Batoclimab in Graves’ disease.
  • TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares gained 7.2% to $2.09 in pre-market trading. TeraWulf recently announced November 2023 production and operations updates.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR shares rose 7.2% to $4.11 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi reiterated Cipher Mining with a Buy and maintained a $5.5 price target.
  • RingCentral, Inc. RNG shares climbed 5.6% to $34.80 in pre-market trading. RingCentral recently announced repurchase of approximately $253 million of convertible notes.
  • HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE shares gained 4.6% to $4.35 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

 

