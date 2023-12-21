Micron Posts Upbeat Sales, Joins Calliditas Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

Micron reported first-quarter revenue of $4.73 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. The company reported a quarterly loss of 95 cents per share, which missed analyst estimates for a loss of 91 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Micron shares rose 5.7% to $83.21 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT gained 14.1% to $25.22 in pre-market after the company announced FDA approval of TARPEYO.

Lands' End, Inc. LE shares rose 12.3% to $10.72 in pre-market trading. Lands' End, earlier during the month, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Canaan Inc. CAN shares gained 10.9% to $2.85 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT shares rose 7.4% to $38.89 in pre-market trading after reporting initial Phase 2 results for Batoclimab in Graves' disease.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares gained 7.2% to $2.09 in pre-market trading. TeraWulf recently announced November 2023 production and operations updates.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR shares rose 7.2% to $4.11 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi reiterated Cipher Mining with a Buy and maintained a $5.5 price target.

RingCentral, Inc. RNG shares climbed 5.6% to $34.80 in pre-market trading. RingCentral recently announced repurchase of approximately $253 million of convertible notes.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE shares gained 4.6% to $4.35 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

