U.S. markets slipped into the red on Wednesday with the Nasdaq falling 1.5% to 14,777.94. The S&P 500 declined 1.47% to 4,698.35 and the Dow was down 1.27% at 37,082 for the day.

Transitioning to individual stocks, these are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Polished.com Inc. POL

Polished.com Inc. saw an extraordinary surge, closing at a 617.92% increase with a price of $7.61. The stock fluctuated between $1.65 and $10.85 throughout the day, with a 52-week range of $1.1 to $42.91. Polished.com’s dramatic rise followed a call to action by shareholder Jerald Hammann, urging collaboration among shareholders for more effective actions.

Paramount Global PARA

Paramount Global experienced a decline, closing down 2.02% at $15.5. The stock moved between $15.17 and $16.28 during the day, with a 52-week range of $10.51 to $25.93. The dip came amid reports of negotiations to sell its Black Entertainment Television network, potentially for nearly $2 billion.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Micron Technology’s stock fell by 4.24%, closing at $78.69. The stock’s intraday movement ranged from $78.63 to $81.62, with a 52-week span of $48.43 to $82.99. Despite a revenue beat, Micron’s first quarter earnings per share missed expectations, though the company provided strong future guidance and highlighted opportunities in AI.

NIO Inc. NIO

NIO Inc. saw its stock decrease by 10.20%, closing at $7.92. The stock’s daily high and low were $8.7 and $7.92, respectively, with a 52-week range of $7 to $16.18. This decline occurred despite a lack of company-specific news, following a recent $2.2 billion strategic equity investment from CYVN.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla Inc. closed down 3.92% at $247.14, with an intraday high of $259.84 and a low of $247. The stock has a 52-week high of $299.29 and a low of $101.81. Tesla faced scrutiny over reports of blaming customers for part failures, despite knowing the parts were defective, affecting the company’s stock performance.

