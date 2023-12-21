Micron, Carnival And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share on revenue of $6.33 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 0.4% to $75.00 in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU posted better-than-expected sales for its fiscal first quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. Micron shares gained 4.8% to $82.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. NKE to earn 84 cents per share on revenue of $13.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares gained 0.4% to $121.95 in after-hours trading.

BlackBerry BB reported a surprise profit for the third quarter on Wednesday. The company also said it sees fourth-quarter revenue of $150 million to $159 million. BlackBerry shares fell 4.2% to $3.9297 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Carnival Corporation CCL to post a quarterly loss at 13 cents per share on revenue of $5.31 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 0.5% to $18.16 in after-hours trading.

