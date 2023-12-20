Apple Might Have Fast-Tracked Vision Pro Production For February Launch, Says Mark Gurman

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly accelerated the production of its first-generation mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, with sources indicating a February release date.

What Happened: The Vision Pro headset is in full-scale production in China, aiming to be ready for consumers by the end of January, ahead of its retail debut in February, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple has also encouraged software developers to “get ready” for the headset by testing apps using the latest tools and providing feedback, indicating that the product release is imminent.

See Also: ‘They Haven’t Called:’ Masimo CEO Awaits Apple’s Move In Watch Patent Infringement Dispute

It was previously reported that Apple has begun preparing its retail staff to sell the Vision Pro through training sessions at the company’s headquarters and sending necessary equipment to its stores.

Initially, the Vision Pro will only be available in the U.S. due to its high price and complex manufacturing process. However, Cupertino has reportedly started developing more affordable models to popularize mixed-reality technology.

Apple has also been targeting corporate customers and schools for the Vision Pro and has developed the next operating system, visionOS, which is expected to launch in 2024, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Apple Vision Pro will be the tech giant’s first new product since it launched smartwatches in 2015. Cupertino has been renovating its retail stores to accommodate the $3,500 devices and accessories.

However, Gurman noted that it is possible that unforeseen production issues could delay the planned timeline.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple’s wearable business, which includes the Vision Pro, could become more prominent than its most popular product, the iPhone, in 2024. This shift in focus could revolutionize Apple’s product strategy, which has centered on the iPhone for over 15 years.

Image courtesy – Apple

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How Did Epic Games’ Showdown With Google Differ From Apple? CEO Tim Sweeney Says It Was Like Ice And Fire

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.