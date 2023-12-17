Apple's Longtime Focus On iPhone To Change In 2024, With Vision Pro, AirPods Taking The Limelight, Suggests Mark Gurman

Loading... Loading...

In 2024, Apple Inc.’s AAPL wearable business, including its first-generation mixed reality headset Vision Pro, the company’s flagship smartwatches and AirPods, could be in the driver’s seat instead of its most successful product, the iPhone.

What Happened: In the latest installment of the weekly “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, said that although the company’s smartphone series has been the center of its product strategy for over 15 years, “the coming year will put the focus on…everything else.”

iPhone 16 lineup will get an upgrade, “but there won’t be any major changes,” said Gurman, adding that Cupertino intends to retain the iPhone 15’s design and increase screen sizes on high-end models. Meanwhile, low-end models could get an Action button.

Moreover, there could be a new dedicated button for taking videos.

On the other hand, while Vision Pro marks Apple’s entry into the AR/VR category, AirPods and Apple Watch are expected to receive “some of their biggest updates ever.”

Gurman said that Apple’s third-generation, mid-tier AirPods haven’t received much love from consumers. This could be because they look like AirPods Pro but lack any notable features compared to the 2019 model.

However, two new fourth-generation earbuds with updated designs, improved cases, and USB-C charging could attract customers again. He also said, “The upper-end version of the two models will include active noise cancellation, bringing that feature to a lower price point.”

Similarly, Gurman said the Tim Cook-led company is working on at least one Apple Watch model with a new look along with health features like hypertension and sleep apnea detection.

Why It’s Important: Over the past year, Cupertino has experienced stagnant sales in all major product categories, including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and wearables. Only the services sector provided some respite.

“Wall Street analysts aren’t betting on a big resurgence for Apple products in the current fiscal year, but the company will at least have new technologies to promote. Beyond the Vision Pro, there will be overhauled versions of its lower-end AirPods and compelling health features for the Apple Watch,” said Gurman.

