Apple Gears Up For Vision Pro Launch With Employee Training And Store Preparations

Apple Inc. AAPL is making strides toward the highly-anticipated retail launch of its Vision Pro headset. The tech giant is conducting employee training sessions and dispatching necessary equipment to stores, preparing for a smooth launch in early 2024.

What Happened: As per a Bloomberg report, Apple has initiated Vision Pro training sessions for its retail staff. The company also started shipping crucial equipment to its stores for the upcoming product management.

Apple intends to bring a select group of employees from each U.S.-based Apple Store to California for a two-day intensive training on Vision Pro. These trained individuals will then impart the information to their colleagues back at their respective stores.

The training is slated to start in mid-January, highlighting the intricacy of Vision Pro’s setup process. Apple is keen to get every detail right, from customer approach to device fitting. The user experience and fitting of the device are paramount, and hence, meticulously planned.

Apple Stores are set to receive new equipment to assemble and package Vision Pro headsets soon. The report also indicates that customers might be urged to pick up their orders in-store, including those made online.

Why It Matters: The upcoming Vision Pro release comes after Apple’s reported strategy of developing a budget-friendly variant of the headset. In November 2023, Apple reportedly aimed to cut production costs by approximately 50% with this move.

Apple was reportedly working on four distinct versions of the second-generation Vision Pro headset, intending to release two. The top-tier model is expected to retain the high-end specifications associated with the original Vision Pro.

Image courtesy – Apple

