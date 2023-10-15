Apple's Rumored Cheaper Vision Pro To Cost $2000 Less — But It Might Come Without These Features

Apple Inc.’s AAPL rumored budget-friendly Vision Pro headset may come with a $2,000 price cut and potential feature omissions.

What Happened: In the latest installment of the “Power On” weekly newsletter, Bloomberg Columnist Mark Gurman provided further updates on Apple’s rumored low-cost Vision Pro sibling.

He noted that the $3,500 mixed-reality headset has been marketed as a premium product, which might not appeal to the mass market.

To address this, Cupertino intends to reduce the pricing of the cheaper Vision Pro model and bring it between $1,500 and $2,500.

However, this price reduction won’t come without certain features being omitted.

It was previously reported (via Gurman) that Apple’s strategy to cut costs for the budget-friendly model involves implementing lower-resolution displays and using an iPhone processor instead of a Mac-grade chip.

He now reported that the tech giant is also considering the removal of the EyeSight feature — a display that shows the user’s eyes.

Additionally, fewer external cameras and sensors could be part of the budget model, potentially affecting its overall functionality.

Moreover, the Tim Cook-led company has also started developing its second-generation headset, aiming to retain all features in a smaller and lighter package. According to Gurman, the company is exploring integrating prescription lenses directly into the design.

“The first Vision Pro, in contrast, will use lens inserts from optical component maker Zeiss,” he noted.

Why It’s Important: Previously, it was reported that the Vision Pro launch left investors unimpressed primarily due to the device’s high cost.

Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that Apple Vision Pro shipments for 2024 could be around a maximum of 400,000–600,000 units, falling short of the market expectation of over one million units.

Kuo, known for his precise forecasts regarding Apple’s product launches and insights into its supply chain, also suggested that the low-cost version, originally slated for a 2025 debut, might face potential cancellation.

