Why Aclarion Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 53%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company was granted U.S. patent #11844601 for "MR SPECTROSCOPY SYSTEM FOR DIAGNOSING PAINFUL AND NON-PAINFUL INTERVERTEBRAL DISCS (Severe Low Back Pain)."

Aclarion shares jumped 53.1% to $0.4480 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

AEye, Inc. LIDR rose 28.4% to $0.0904 in pre-market trading. AEyer shares fell around 30% on Tuesday after representatives of Continental informed the company that it intends to discontinue the parties' joint lidar development program, which includes further development of the HRL131 lidar product line.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 26.7% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after jumping around 21% on Tuesday. Applied UV recently announced successful integration of its PURO UV disinfection and airocide food preservation units to optimize cost reduction and expand global growth opportunities.

U Power Limited UCAR shares climbed 18.2% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Tuesday. U Power recently announced pricing of its registered follow-on offering.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE shares gained 16.3% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Tuesday. The company, last month, posted a narrower loss for the third quarter.

Polished.com Inc. POL shares surged 16.1% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Tuesday. The company, last month, posted a wider third-quarter loss.

Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR shares gained 14.7% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Beyond Air, Director Robert Carey, reported the purchase of 1.2 million shares at an average price of $1.635 per share in Form 4 filing on Tuesday.

PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY shares rose 12.9% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. PLBY Group, last month, reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Secoo Holding Limited SECO shares rose 12% to $0.7919 in pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Tuesday.

shares rose 12% to $0.7919 in pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Tuesday. Northann Corp. NCL gained 11.1% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 88% on Tuesday.

Losers

Rezolute, Inc. RZLT shares fell 59.6% to $0.3568 in pre-market trading. Rezolute recently said it has initiated sunRIZE Phase 3 study of RZ358 in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares fell 30.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. bluebird bio priced $125 million public offering of 83,333,333 common shares at $1.50 per share.

argenx SE ARGX shares fell 30.4% to $314.86 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed topline results from the ADDRESS study evaluating efgartigimod subcutaneous in adults with pemphigus vulgaris and pemphigus foliaceus.

Nogin, Inc. NOGN fell 25.8% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Tuesday.

Vast Renewables Limited VSTE fell 20.9% to $9.48 in pre-market after dipping 14% on Tuesday.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO fell 20.7% to $0.4768 in pre-market trading after dipping over 16% on Tuesday.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR shares fell 18.7% to $0.2407 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 17.7% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Tuesday. The company recently announced FDA approval of eflornithine, a drug they divested to US WorldMeds, for treating high-risk neuroblastoma patients who responded partially to prior therapies.

Steelcase Inc. SCS shares fell 10.2% to $11.41 in pre-market trading. Steelcase posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 19 cents to 23 cents per share on revenue of $765 million to $790 million.

FedEx Corporation FDX shares fell 9.6% to $253.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its full-year revenue outlook.

