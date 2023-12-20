Why Aclarion Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 53%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading...
Loading...
Shares of Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company was granted U.S. patent #11844601 for "MR SPECTROSCOPY SYSTEM FOR DIAGNOSING PAINFUL AND NON-PAINFUL INTERVERTEBRAL DISCS (Severe Low Back Pain)."
Aclarion shares jumped 53.1% to $0.4480 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- AEye, Inc. LIDR rose 28.4% to $0.0904 in pre-market trading. AEyer shares fell around 30% on Tuesday after representatives of Continental informed the company that it intends to discontinue the parties' joint lidar development program, which includes further development of the HRL131 lidar product line.
- Applied UV, Inc.AUVI gained 26.7% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after jumping around 21% on Tuesday. Applied UV recently announced successful integration of its PURO UV disinfection and airocide food preservation units to optimize cost reduction and expand global growth opportunities.
- U Power Limited UCAR shares climbed 18.2% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Tuesday. U Power recently announced pricing of its registered follow-on offering.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE shares gained 16.3% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Tuesday. The company, last month, posted a narrower loss for the third quarter.
- Polished.com Inc. POL shares surged 16.1% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Tuesday. The company, last month, posted a wider third-quarter loss.
- Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR shares gained 14.7% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Beyond Air, Director Robert Carey, reported the purchase of 1.2 million shares at an average price of $1.635 per share in Form 4 filing on Tuesday.
- PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY shares rose 12.9% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. PLBY Group, last month, reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO shares rose 12% to $0.7919 in pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Tuesday.
- Northann Corp. NCL gained 11.1% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 88% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Rezolute, Inc. RZLT shares fell 59.6% to $0.3568 in pre-market trading. Rezolute recently said it has initiated sunRIZE Phase 3 study of RZ358 in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares fell 30.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. bluebird bio priced $125 million public offering of 83,333,333 common shares at $1.50 per share.
- argenx SE ARGX shares fell 30.4% to $314.86 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed topline results from the ADDRESS study evaluating efgartigimod subcutaneous in adults with pemphigus vulgaris and pemphigus foliaceus.
- Nogin, Inc. NOGN fell 25.8% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Tuesday.
- Vast Renewables Limited VSTE fell 20.9% to $9.48 in pre-market after dipping 14% on Tuesday.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO fell 20.7% to $0.4768 in pre-market trading after dipping over 16% on Tuesday.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR shares fell 18.7% to $0.2407 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 17.7% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Tuesday. The company recently announced FDA approval of eflornithine, a drug they divested to US WorldMeds, for treating high-risk neuroblastoma patients who responded partially to prior therapies.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS shares fell 10.2% to $11.41 in pre-market trading. Steelcase posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 19 cents to 23 cents per share on revenue of $765 million to $790 million.
- FedEx Corporation FDX shares fell 9.6% to $253.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its full-year revenue outlook.
Now Read This: FedEx, General Mills And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
Loading...
Loading...
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading IdeasPremarket MoversTop Gainers