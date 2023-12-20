Joe Biden Warns 'We Lose Everything' If Trump Wins 2024 Election: 'God Knows Where He'll Take Us'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden, during a recent event, sent out a grave warning stating that a Democratic defeat could spell the end of democracy in the U.S.

What Happened: At a fundraising event in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday, Biden alerted the attendees about the potential repercussions of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, Bloomberg reported.

"Every head of state I've come in contact with has said ‘You've got to win, you've got to win.' It's less about me, unfortunately, I think than about the other guy," Biden said.

"If we lose, we lose everything," he added.

Biden also denounced Trump’s rhetoric and actions, drawing parallels with Nazi Germany and accusing Trump of manipulating the government for "revenge and retribution against his enemies."

He concluded his statements with a somber warning, “We can't let this happen. Or God knows where he'll take us."

Why It Matters: As the Biden team gears up for what could be a repeat of the 2020 election fight, the president has continually underscored the risk to the nation’s democratic system. These concerns surface amid falling approval ratings and a neck-and-neck poll between Biden and Trump.

Following the President’s remarks, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump ineligible for the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot due to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The Trump campaign has stated they will contest this decision.

Meanwhile, following the court’s ruling, Trump’s team seized the opportunity and initiated a fundraising campaign. They issued an email titled "REMOVED FROM THE BALLOT," soliciting donations for his potential 2024 campaign, warning that similar challenges to his eligibility might arise in other states.

