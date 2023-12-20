Team Trump Seizes Fundraising Opportunity After Colorado 14th Amendment Decision: 'Hope To God Americans Everywhere Are Waking Up'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump is capitalizing on a recent Colorado court verdict, which ruled him off the ballot due to his involvement in the Capitol attack, to fuel his campaign financing.

What Happened: Trump’s team, on Tuesday, issued a fundraising email with the title “REMOVED FROM THE BALLOT,” soliciting donations for his potential 2024 campaign after the court’s decision, The Hill reported. The email warned that this ruling might incite similar challenges to his eligibility in other states.

Additionally, Trump released an “urgent memo” on his website voicing strong criticism of the decision.

“I hope to God that Americans everywhere are waking up to what's happening to our country. A ruling party is attempting to amass total control over America by rigging the election against its leading opponent who happens to be a political outsider committed to defending the needs and interests of hardworking Americans. This is how dictatorships are born,” a part of the memo read.

Trump also alleged that “Soros-funded Democrats” were trying to rig the election against him in the rest of the 49 states, even though neither President Joe Biden nor any Democratic officials were involved in the court’s decision.

The Colorado court, with a 4-3 decision, concluded that Trump’s actions of inciting his followers with baseless claims of election fraud and directing them to the Capitol constituted an insurrection. This interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause” has effectively barred him from a potential second term.

Trump’s campaign has indicated plans to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices nominated by Trump. The Colorado Supreme Court has postponed its ruling until Jan. 4, giving Trump time to seek review from the U.S. Supreme Court. As a result, Trump’s name will stay on the ballot till the appeal is resolved.

Why It Matters: Trump’s campaign is determined to challenge the Colorado court’s decision. The ruling, which interprets Trump’s actions surrounding the Capitol attack as an insurrection, has potential implications for Trump’s future political aspirations. Earlier, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump ineligible for the 2024 ballot disrupting the presidential campaign landscape. The decision is currently on hold pending appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. This decision has sparked criticism from GOP figures. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel termed the verdict as “election interference” and confirmed the RNC’s readiness to challenge it.

