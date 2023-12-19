Trump's Campaign Says Will Appeal Colorado's 14th Amendment Decision: 'US Supreme Court Will Quickly Rule In Our Favor'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump’s campaign is set to contest the decision of a Colorado court that could exclude the former President from the ballot due to his part in the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.

What Happened: The Trump campaign announced its resolution to challenge a verdict on Tuesday that could potentially see Trump’s name removed from the Colorado ballot, according to The Hill.

The state’s Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Trump instigated rebellion by propagating false accusations of electoral fraud, thereby breaching the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause” and barring him from future terms.

Loading... Loading...

Steven Cheung, the spokesperson for the campaign, described the ruling as “deeply undemocratic” and due to “political interference”. He affirmed that an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and a request for a stay of the ruling would be submitted promptly.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision," said Cheung, according to the report.

“We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits."

If the ruling is confirmed, Trump’s name will neither be listed on the 2024 presidential primary ballot by Colorado’s secretary of state nor will any write-in votes be counted for him. The case is set to be presented before the Supreme Court, which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, inclusive of three justices nominated by Trump.

Despite facing four indictments this year, Trump still leads the GOP primary, securing a significant lead in national and state-level polls.

See Also: Trump Says Record-High Stock Market Just ‘Making Rich People Richer,’ Blasts Biden’s ‘Inflation Catastrophe’ At Nevada Rally

Why It Matters: The Colorado Supreme Court verdict has significantly impacted the 2024 presidential campaign scenario although it only applies to Colorado for now

Earlier, the court had deliberated on whether Trump’s alleged role in the Jan 6 attack could make him ineligible for the 2024 Presidential ballot

The lawsuit filed in Colorado by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics was one of the first to challenge Trump’s candidacy under the 14th Amendment, following a dismissal of a similar lawsuit in Florida.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk Has Last Laugh? Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Tesla Short Bet Backfires As Stock Rallies Past $250

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.