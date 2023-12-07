Is Trump's 2024 Presidential Run At Risk? Colorado Supreme Court's Stance Remains Unknown

Loading... Loading...

The Colorado Supreme Court is considering whether former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack could disqualify him from the 2024 Presidential ballot.

What Happened: As reported by Politico, the court dedicated two hours on Wednesday to the analysis of Trump’s involvement in the Capitol siege. However, it did not give any clear indication of its stance regarding whether Trump’s conduct during the Jan. 6 events would render him ineligible for the 2024 presidential run.

Several justices, all appointed by Democrats, seemed to agree with a trial judge’s assessment that the Capitol attack was, in fact, an insurrection. They contested the argument presented by Trump’s lawyer claiming that the violence was not widespread enough to be categorized as an insurrection.

The Colorado court could become the first state supreme court to officially categorize the Jan. 6 attack as an insurrection. This is a crucial legal matter as courts and election officials nationwide are dealing with challenges to Trump’s eligibility under the 14th Amendment. Similar moves are being made across the country, including a new lawsuit in Oregon.

Why It Matters: This legal proceeding follows a series of similar challenges to Trump’s eligibility. In September, a lawsuit filed in a Colorado state court by Washington-based Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, on behalf of four Republican and two unaffiliated voters, sought to prevent Trump from contending for the presidency under the 14th Amendment. This lawsuit was one of the earliest to address this issue.

However, not all attempts have been successful. An Arizona federal judge dismissed a lawsuit intending to disqualify Trump from the state's ballot in 2024 on constitutional grounds.

The Colorado Supreme Court is currently deliberating on an appeal against a Denver judge’s ruling last month, which stated that Trump indeed incited the Jan. 6 insurrection, but it is uncertain if the 14th Amendment’s ban applies to the presidency.

The court has remained silent about the timeframe or manner in which they will announce their decision.

