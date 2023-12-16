Team Kim Jong Un Held Talks With Xi Jinping Officials Amid Escalating Tension Between US-North Korea

Loading... Loading...

In a rare move since the COVID-19 border closures, a North Korean delegation has reportedly arrived in China for strategic discussions, signaling a potential reignition of trade relations with neighboring countries.

What Happened: On Saturday, the North Korean state media said that the country has been progressively reopening its borders following the pandemic lockdown. Now, the diplomatic representatives of Kim Jong Un are in China to enhance cooperation with Xi Jinping’s government, reported Reuters.

This diplomatic activity follows the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia in September. It was his first foreign trip since the pandemic began.

The meeting was held between North Korea’s vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, Pak Myong Ho, and his Chinese counterpart, Sun Weidong. The discussions were aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation and bilateral ties.

However, the specifics of the talks were not shared by the North Korean state media, KCNA.

Public announcements of North Korean officials visiting China for political discussions have been sparse since the nation shuttered its borders in early 2020 to control the COVID outbreak.

Why It Matters: The latest activity by North Korea coincides with its escalating tensions with the U.S. Previously, it was reported that North Korea has been planning a test launch of a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, which could further strain the already tense relations between the two countries.

Despite North Korea’s growing reluctance for dialogue, the U.S. remains committed to diplomatic talks with the East Asian nation, according to Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department.

However, the geopolitical landscape could become more complex if China gains influence due to potential U.S. resource constraints. This complex scenario underscores the crucial significance of North Korea’s diplomatic moves.

