$69K Luxury Lexus Meant For Kim Jong Un Blocked By Japanese Authortities In Smuggling Fiasco

Japanese authorities have successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a luxury Lexus vehicle into North Korea, shedding light on North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un‘s fondness for luxury automobiles.

What Happened: As first reported on Thursday by the Japanese daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun and later on Sunday by Korea JoongAng Daily, a dealer attempted to smuggle a Lexus, produced by Toyota Motor into North Korea through Bangladesh. The dealer deceptively claimed Singapore to be the final destination of the car.

The plot was exposed before the vehicle, worth 10 million yen ($69,029), could reach North Korea. This smuggling attempt breaches a 2013 UN Security Council resolution which prohibits the export of luxury goods, including high-end vehicles, to North Korea.

Despite such sanctions, Kim Jong-Un has often been seen in public with luxury cars from prominent brands like Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. These sightings have been reported by NK News, a media outlet based in the U.S. that focuses on North Korean events.

Anthony Ruggiero, a senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a U.S.-based organization, stated that North Korea frequently employs intricate smuggling routes to import luxury vehicles for its leader, his kin, and military leaders. He stressed that sanctions can only work if violations are made public and sanctions are enforced on North Korea’s foreign beneficiaries.

Why It Matters: The import of luxury goods into North Korea is of particular concern as it occurs amidst rising military tensions in the region. Kim Jong-un recently urged his military to prepare for provocations from adversaries following North Korea’s pledge to deploy more forces and weapons along its southern border.

Moreover, North Korea has stirred global unease by announcing plans for more satellite launches and escalating its military presence on the South Korean border. These developments, along with the recent smuggling attempt, demonstrate the complexity and persistence of North Korea’s defiance of international regulations.

Photo by Alexander Khitrov on Shutterstock

