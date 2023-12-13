Trump Not A Conservative But An 'Authoritarian Narcissist,' Says Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan

Loading... Loading...

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) lashed out at ex-President Donald Trump, asserting that the ex-president is not a conservative, but an “authoritarian narcissist.”

What Happened: Engaging in a dialogue with Kevin Kajiwara, Co-President of Teneo Political Risk Advisory, Ryan made clear his views: “Trump's not a conservative, he's an authoritarian narcissist,” according to The Hill on Tuesday. Ryan, who presided over the Republican House majority during Trump’s initial term, also spoke out in defense of Republican Representatives Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their resistance to Trump.

Ryan suggested that Trump’s behavior is guided by whatever garners him popularity at the time, and he doesn’t operate in traditional conservative terms. He voiced regret on behalf of several Republican colleagues who missed the opportunity to impeach Trump.

Ryan praised Cheney and Kinzinger for their brave stance against Trump, despite the impact on their careers. He confidently predicted that history will look kindly on Trump’s critics.

After retiring from Congress in 2018 to focus on family, Ryan highlighted Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as a key accomplishment during his tenure as Speaker.

Why It Matters: Ryan’s criticism echos other prominent Republican voices. Former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, equated Trump’s conduct to that of a dictator, expressing concern over Trump’s potential candidacy for the 2024 presidential race as reported by Benzinga.

Adding to this narrative, Trump's niece, Mary Trump, highlighted her uncle’s intent to undermine democracy and warned of the serious implications of his authoritarian tendencies during an interview with CNN, as covered by Benzinga.

Trump, however, refuted these allegations during a town hall organized by Fox News’s Sean Hannity, insisting he is not a dictator as reported by Benzinga.

