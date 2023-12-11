Watch: Tesla Cybertruck Crushes Ford F-150 Raptor In Drag Race — Even With A Dirt-Road Handicap

Loading... Loading...

The highly anticipated Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck has hit the roads, and enthusiasts are wasting no time putting it to the test against its rivals. One such challenger that took on the electric behemoth was Ford Motor Co‘s F formidable F-150 Raptor R, considered a powerhouse among combustion-powered pickup trucks.

Ford F-150 Raptor R: A Speedy Surprise

The Ford F-150 Raptor R, with its imposing presence, defies expectations as a high-speed pickup. Often described as more of an off-road desert racer than a conventional utility vehicle, the Raptor R boasts a 5.2-liter V8 engine generating 700 HP and 868 Nm of torque. Weighing in at 6,000 pounds, the Raptor R is a force to be reckoned with on the pavement.

Tesla Cybertruck: The Electric Heavyweight

In the electric corner, the Tesla Cybertruck ‘Cyberbeast’ packs a punch with three electric motors delivering 845 HP and 930 Nm of torque. Tipping the scales at an estimated 6,843 pounds, the Cybertruck is no lightweight contender.

Drag Race Showdown: Advantage Cybertruck

Carwow, a prominent motoring group, recently conducted several drag races between the Cybertruck and the F-150 Raptor R.

To the surprise of many, the Cybertruck emerged victorious in standing quarter-mile races and rolling races, showcasing its remarkable acceleration.

Dirt-Road Handicap: Cybertruck Prevails Again

Adding an extra layer of challenge, the motoring group decided to level the playing field by pitting the Cybertruck against the Raptor R in a drag race on a dirt road.

Despite the disadvantageous conditions, the Cybertruck showcased its prowess by outpacing the Raptor R, further solidifying its reputation as an impressive off-road performer.

Photo courtesy: Tesla