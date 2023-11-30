Think Tesla's Cybertruck Is Low On Range? Elon Musk Says There's An 'Optional' Battery Pack For That

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc‘s TSLA newly launched Cybertruck has a starting range along the lines of its cheapest models but comes with an additional battery pack in its bed for drivers looking for more.

What Happened: The ‘range extender’ is an alternate battery pack the size of two-thirds of the truck bed. “Still room for plenty of cargo. It's meant for very long trips or towing heavy things up mountains,” Musk said on X, formerly Twitter.

Tesla delivered a few Cybertrucks to owners at a delivery event held at its gigafactory in Texas on Thursday afternoon, local time. The vehicle is available in three versions namely the rear-wheel drive, the all-wheel drive and the higher-end Cyberbeast. The lowest-priced version, expected to start at $60,990, has a range of merely 250 miles. The other two versions, however, will have a range of over 300 miles.

With a range extender, however, the vehicle can have up to 470 miles of range.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is not the first vehicle from Tesla to have a range lower than 300 miles.

The base versions of Tesla’s lower-end vehicles, namely the Model 3 RWD and the Model Y RWD, have a range bracket of 267-272 miles and 242-260 miles, respectively. Both these vehicles are, however, currently priced below $50,000. But to be fair to the automaker, neither of the two is a truck.

Model 3 RWD Model Y RWD Cybertruck RWD Cybertruck AWD Cyberbeast Price $38,990 $43,990 $60,990 $79,990 $99,990 Range (In Miles) 267-272 242-260 250 340 320 Range With ‘Range Extender’ (In Miles) – – Not Specified 470 440

Photo Courtesy: Tesla

