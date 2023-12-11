Tesla's Cybertruck Is On Its Way: 'Foundation Series' Order Holders Prompted To Prepare For Delivery

Loading... Loading...

Customers who placed orders for Tesla Inc. TSLA’s limited-edition Cybertruck, dubbed the “Foundation Series,” have started receiving notifications to “prepare for delivery”. This development suggests that the automaker may be initiating public deliveries earlier than anticipated.

What Happened: As reported by Electrek, those who ordered the fully-equipped, $120,000 “Foundation Series” Cybertruck started receiving these emails not long ago. Last month, the first batch of Cybertrucks was delivered to a select few VIPs, including Reddit’s co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

At the time of this initial delivery, it was uncertain when the broader public roll-out would commence. Nevertheless, in recent days, several Cybertruck reservation holders have been invited to finalize their orders and brace for delivery.

Although the “prepare for delivery” email does not guarantee immediate delivery, some customers have reported possible delivery dates as early as December on a Cybertruck order tracking spreadsheet on “cybertruckownersclub.” This delivery push could be part of Tesla’s typical end-of-quarter efforts to get the high-priced Cybertrucks to customers before the fiscal quarter and year close.

December deliveries are scheduled for Texas and California, where Tesla confirms that Foundation Series deliveries have kicked off. Deliveries to other states are expected to commence in 2024.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Tesla started inviting initial Cybertruck reservation holders to opt for "Foundation Edition" vehicles, as reported by Benzinga. These fully-optioned trucks, priced at a staggering $120,000, include limited-edition laser-etched badging, all-terrain tires, full self-driving capability, and charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, among other features.

In another significant development, Tesla’s Cybertruck secured a $7,500 federal tax credit for 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. As reported by Benzinga, two models of the Cybertruck have been deemed eligible for the entire incentive, promising a financial advantage to prospective buyers.

